



The Tablighi Jamaat members from Indonesia will be produced in a Mumbai court





Mumbai: Eleven people from Indonesia linked to the Islamic sect Tablighi Jamaat have been arrested for violation of visa rules by the Mumbai Police, officials said.





They had been kept in quarantine before they were arrested. One of them who had been found to be infected with COVID-19 has recovered, the officials said.





They will be produced in a city court on Tuesday as their police custody will end the same day.





They were a part of a group of from Indonesia who were staying at an apartment in Bandra (West) since March 29 after they returned from Delhi.





Over a thousand COVID-19 cases are estimated to be linked to the gathering at Markaz Nizamuddin, the 100-year-old building in the crowded south Delhi locality where the Tablighi Jamaat is based.





More than 25,500 local workers of the Islamic sect and people who came in contact with them had been quarantined.





Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind, a Muslim organisation, had approached the Supreme Court seeking to stop sections of the media from allegedly giving a communal colour to reportage on COVID-19 cases linked to the event held by Tablighi Jamaat. The court, however, said it will not pass any order that would lead to a "gag" on the media.







