The lockdown imposed to contain the spread of the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) has in no way compromised the security at our borders. A train carrying 700 defence personnel from Bangalore arrived at the train station in Jammu on Monday.





“A special train run by the Indian Railways for the movement of military personnel from Bangalore to Jammu arrived at 5am this morning,” an officer said, requesting anonymity.





“The men are being sent to the frontiers. The train has brought personnel from different parts of South India such as Bengaluru, Belgaum and Secunderabad. They are here to join duty here after completing different courses,” the officer said.





Notably, Pakistan has been relentlessly shelling Indian posts and villages along the border for a month now.





The official said, “All precautions, including maintaining distance, and taking care of personal hygiene were taken during the journey.”





The train, soldiers’ equipment and belongings were disinfected thoroughly and all soldiers were screened at the Jammu railway station.





The special train was received at Jammu station by station director Chetan Taneja along with military personnel.





“Adequate arrangements were made at the station by the army and the railway authorities to ensure that all the norms of social distancing were maintained,” said Taneja.





“The railway station was thoroughly sanitised before the arrival of the train. Thermal scanning was conducted to ensure no soldier was running a fever,” he said, adding that the railway station was sanitised again as soon after the soldiers left the station for their respective units,” he said.





The train driver, guard and railway staff was also screened by the assistant divisional medical officer, railways.





The railways is running freight trains as well as parcel cargo express trains to ensure the availability of essential commodities across the country.





We have converted six bogies into an isolation COVID care coach at the Jammu railway station, added Taneja.





