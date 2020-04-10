



New Delhi: India’s crowded streets have attracted some unusual guests as the country of over 1.3 billion people has been under complete lockdown. Recently, a Himalayan black bear ran loose on the streets of Gangtok, injuring a man.





Apparently this bear was roaming in the streets of Gangtok and attacking people. The army caught the bear and released it at Doklam..... A gift to China so that they stop catching bats to eat . pic.twitter.com/Ei2s28YelI — Col DPK Pillay,Shaurya Chakra,PhD (Retd) (@dpkpillay12) April 8, 2020



The Indian army has purportedly released the black bear in the disputed Doklam region, at the border which separates India, Bhutan, and China.





The black bear was captured last week by the forest department from Gangtok and handed over to Indian army for its release into its natural habitat.





The video of the bear’s release was shared by Colonel D.P.K. Pillay. The post’s caption read: “Apparently this bear was roaming the streets of Gangtok and attacking people. The army caught the bear and released it at Doklam..... A gift to China..”.





In the video, army personnel can be seen amidst the snow-capped Himalayas as they cajole the wild bear out from a case in an army truck. The bear soon ran down the mountain and returned to its habitat.





The bear entered Gangtok on 1 April and attacked a man, leaving him with deep injuries to his head and torso.



