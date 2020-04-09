Agni-V ICBM InterContinental Ballistic missile during testing phase by DRDO





The latest generation of Indian nuclear-capable ICBM InterContinental Ballistic Missile Agni-V could enter in service in 2020 after a few additional firing tests. On December 10, 2018, India has successfully test-fired its ICBM Agni-V, according to a statement from the Indian Ministry of Defence (MoD).





The last launch operations of the Agni-V were carried out and monitored by the Strategic Forces Command (SFC) in the presence of Scientists from Defence Research and Development Organization (DRDO) and other associated officials.





Development of the Agni-V began in 2008. The ICBM features indigenously designed navigation and guidance systems including a ring laser gyroscope based inertial navigation system.





According to Indian military sources, the Agni-V ICBM is a three-stage solid-fuelled missile with an approximate range of 5,500-5,800 kilometres. The exact range remains classified, but it is assumed that the missile could have a range from 6,000 to 7,500 kilometres, and can carry a 1,500 kg nuclear warhead. India has reportedly also been working on multiple independently targetable re-entry vehicles (MIRV) for the Agni-V in order to ensure a credible second-strike capability.





The Agni-V can be mounted on a launcher vehicle which is known as the Transport-cum-Tilting vehicle-5. It is a 140-ton, 30-metre, 7-axle trailer pulled by a 3-axle Volvo truck according to DRDO, Indian Defence Research and Development Organisation.







