



The Indian government on Wednesday laid down rules for domicile which can now be given to anyone who has resided in the Union Territory for 15 years





ISLAMABAD: Pakistan on Thursday accused India of "illegally changing the demographic structure" of Jammu and Kashmir, saying the new domicile rules were in "clear violation of international law".





This is "another illegal step by India to settle non-Kashmiris" in the region, the Foreign Office said in a statement.





"This is a clear violation of international law, including the 4th Geneva Convention," it said.





The FO urged the UN and the international community to "take immediate cognizance of this Indian action and prevent India from changing the demography" of the region.





Under the new law, anyone who has resided for 15 years in Jammu and Kashmir or has studied for seven years and appeared in Class 10 and Class 12 examinations in an educational institution located in the Union Territory is a domicile.





Pakistan has been unsuccessfully trying to drum up international support against India for withdrawing Jammu and Kashmir's special status on August 5 and bifurcating it into two Union territories.





India has categorically told the international community that the scrapping of Article 370 was its internal matter.





It also advised Pakistan to accept reality and stop all anti-India propaganda.







