



The minister reviewed the security of the two borders on Thursday and also directed the BSF to ensure that no cross-border movement takes place at these two fronts, Joint secretary in the ministry, Punya Salila Srivastava told reporters during a daily briefing on the steps taken by the ministry to ensure enforcement of the ongoing coronavirus lockdown





NEW DELHI: Union Home Minister Amit Shah has directed the BSF to enhance vigil along the Indian borders with Pakistan and Bangladesh, especially in the non-fenced areas, a senior official said on Friday.





The minister reviewed the security of the two borders on Thursday and also directed the BSF to ensure that no cross-border movement takes place at these two fronts, Joint secretary in the ministry, Punya Salila Srivastava told reporters during a daily briefing on the steps taken by the ministry to ensure enforcement of the ongoing coronavirus lockdown.







