



Kulgam, Jammu and Kashmir: A fresh encounter broke out between terrorists and the Indian security forces in Kulgam district of Jammu and Kashmir. The encounter left three terrorists dead, adding to the tally of 4 terrorists killed last night in Kulgam district itself.





According to a police official, the battle began when the terrorists fired upon a patrolling group of the security forces at Lower Munda in Qazigund area of Kulgam district. The Indian security forces returned fire in retaliation.





Colonel Rajesh Kalia, the spokesman confirmed the death of the terrorists. ‘’The terrorists have been killed in the joint operation at Lower Munda,’’ he said. A joint team of Jammu & Kashmir Police and Indian Army’s 19 RR were behind the search operation before it turned into a heavy gunfight.





The latest gunfight in Kashmir comes at the heels of another encounter in Gudder, Kulgam last night. 4 terrorists were killed in the encounter between personnel of Indian Army, Central Reserve Police Force, J&K Police & the terrorists.





This is the sixth encounter in south Kashmir in the past 10 days. The rise in militancy can be attributed to a new terror group called The Resistance Front (TRF) in Kashmir.





Allegedly funded and supported by Pakistan, (TRF) is backed by the Lashkar-e- Taiba, a claim the terror group denies. In a statement, the TRF said that rumours of it being affiliated with the Lashkar were spread to undermine the “indigenous” and “legitimate armed group” of Kashmir.





Officials believe that this is another Pakistani attempt to induce a new face of terrorism in the already volatile valley. The new outfit – TRF admitted culpability for the first grenade attack that was unleashed in the Valley post the scrapping of Article 370.





The TRF was first spotted on telegram and Whatsapp by intelligence officials. The group, also known as JK fighters was recruiting youth in the northern region of Kashmir to join the militant ranks. Their aim is to recruit local Kashmiris and portray them as the face of resistance to avoid the blame on Pakistan.





According to reports, the TRF claimed responsibility for the April 5 attack in the Keran sector, which claimed the lives of 5 Para Commandos. The attack also resulted in the elimination of 5 terrorists, three who were locals from Kashmir.





‘‘Pakistan is trying to portray that there has been an indigenous reaction in Kashmir due to removal of article 370. So they are promoting these two dummy outfits.’’ an official familiar with the subject said.





The TRF Commander Abu Anas (reportedly killed in the encounter today) in an audio statement is heard inviting the Muslims to join the jihad against India and hints that there will be consequences for Indian support. He also urged the Abdullah family to abandon the Indian side and support Kashmiris.







