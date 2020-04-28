



Statement of Spokesperson of Chinese Embassy in India Counsellor Ji Rong on some Indian media articles advocating so-called "Taiwan's participation in WHO"





On March 30, 2020, Spokesperson of Chinese Embassy in India Counsellor Ji Rong made a solemn statement refuting some Indian media articles advocating so-called “Taiwan’s participation in WHO” and clarified China’s principle and position.





The spokesperson Counselor Ji Rong pointed out that the articles seriously violated the One-China principle and sent wrong signals to Indian people, and the Chinese Embassy in India hereby expresses its strong dissatisfaction and resolute opposition. There is but one China in the world and the Government of the People's Republic of China is the sole legitimate government representing the whole of China. Taiwan is an inalienable part of China's territory. The One-China principle is a widely accepted consensus of the international community including the Government of the Republic of India.





The World Health Organization is a specialized agency of the United Nations restricted to only sovereign states. According to the relevant resolutions of the UN and WHO, and the WHO Constitution, Taiwan has no right to join WHO as a part of China. Any questions about Taiwan's participation in international organizations must be arranged under the One-China principle.





From 2009 to 2016, the Taiwan region participated in the World Health Assembly as an observer under the name of "Chinese Taipei" for 8 consecutive years. That was a special arrangement made through cross-Strait consultation on the basis of the 1992 consensus, which embodies the One-China principle. However, the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP), since taking power in 2016, has been stubbornly adhering to the "Taiwan independence" separatist stance, constantly challenging the One-China principle, thus undermining the political foundation for the region's participation in the WHA.





Nevertheless, no one cares more about the health and well-being of our compatriots in Taiwan than China's Central Government does. It assists Taiwan in obtaining information on public health events, ensures that information channels are unblocked, and makes proper arrangements for Taiwan's participation in global health affairs in accordance with the One-China principle. There are no obstacles to technical cooperation between Taiwan region, China and WHO. Medical professionals in Taiwan can participate in WHO technical activities in their proper capacity. Ten batches of medical professionals from Taiwan attended WHO technical meetings last year. According to the consensus reached by China's Central Government and WHO, the Taiwan international health regulations contact point has been established in Taiwan, through which Taiwan could log in its website and timely obtain global public health emergency information from WHO.





After the COVID-19 outbreak, China National Health Commission notified the Taiwan region in a timely and prompt manner. Requested by relevant authorities in Taiwan, experts from the Taiwan region went to Wuhan to inspect on prevention and control, medical treatment and pathogen detection, and had discussions with experts in the mainland. The Taiwan experts expressed heartfelt appreciation for their reception in the mainland. The reason why Taiwan authorities raise this question of its participation in WHA at this time with COVID-19 as an excuse is not because the health needs of Taiwan people are not met, but purely because DPP's intention to achieve its political purpose of separation through this move.





China will try its best to implement epidemic prevention and control measures to safeguard the common welfare of compatriots on both sides of the Strait, and continue to make arrangements for the Taiwan region to obtain relevant information as a part of China, but we will never allow the DPP to take this opportunity to engage in seeking "Taiwan independence."





We urge the relevant media recognize the seriousness of the problem, take a correct and objective stance on issues concerning China's sovereignty and territorial integrity, adhere to the One-China principle, and do not provide platform for "Taiwan independence" forces.







