



The number of COVID-19 cases in Pakistan reached 3,278 on Monday as Imran Khan's govt scramble to contain the spread of the lethal disease





Over 300 Tablighi Jamaat members and total 20, 000 people related to the event have been quarantined till Sunday in Pakistan’s Punjab province, amid efforts by authorities to track down and quarantine thousands of people who attended a massive congregation of the group last month.





A large number of preachers of Pakitan's Tablighi Jamaat who had attended a major congregation in early March in its headquarters in Lahore have been tracked down across the country and placed in quarantine centres.





According to Pakistani media, "more than 100,000 people” attended the Tablighi Jamaat event in Lahore.





The event was organised in Lahore between March 10 and 12, had been described as being a "super-spreader" of coronavirus.





Meanwhile, The biggest COVID-19 hotspot in India has been the Tablighi Jamaat Markaz in Nizamuddin, New Delhi where a congregation of thousands of people took place between 1-15 March.





On Sunday, during the daily press briefing Lav Agarwal, a senior official in the Union ministry of health and family welfare, said that due to the Tablighi Jamaat event, coronavirus cases were rising in India every four days. Agarwal said that “had the incident not happened, the case doubling rate in the country would have been 7.4 days".







