MOSCOW: The coronavirus pandemic will have no effect on the timeframe of Russian-Indian military contracts, including the deliveries of S-400 systems, Indian Ambassador to Russia Bala Venkatesh Varma said in an interview with TASS.





"I don't think there will be any impact. There has been slight dislocation of a couple of weeks but all the major contracts will be on schedule, we don't anticipate any problem on that," the diplomat said when asked by TASS about the issue.





In February, Deputy Director of Russia’s Federal Service for Military-Technical Cooperation Vladimir Drozhzhov said that the first batch of Russia’s S-400 Triumf air defence missile systems would be delivered to India by the end of 2021 as scheduled.





In October 2018, Moscow and New Delhi signed a contract for the supply of five S-400 regimental sets worth more than $5 bln. It is planned to complete the delivery of the fifth regimental set in the first half of 2025.







