



Jammu: Pakistan Army continued to violate the ceasefire for the third consecutive day with unprovoked firing and mortar shelling along the Line of Control (LoC) in Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday, an official said.





Small arms were fired and mortars shelled in the Nowshera sector since 5 pm by the Pakistani army, a defence spokesperson said.





Indian Army is retaliating befittingly, he said.





On Monday and Tuesday, Pakistan Army had violated the ceasefire in Balakot and Mankot sectors in Poonch district.





There were a total of 646 incidents of ceasefire violations along the India-Pakistan International Border (IB) as well as the Line of Control (LoC) between January 1 and February 23 this year, Minister of State for Defence Shripad Naik had earlier said.





Over 3200 ceasefire violations by Pakistan troops were recorded in 2019.





Agencies



