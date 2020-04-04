



Indian high commissioner Ruchi Ghanashyam on Friday lauded the efforts of various individuals and groups across the UK helping stranded Indians with food, accommodation and advice to deal with the situation created by the coronavirus pandemic.





“I am touched that a large number of individuals, help groups, associations and organisations have come forward to render help…We are actively in touch with the UK and relevant Indian authorities on the concerns of Indian citizens living in the UK”, she said.





Many Indians on tourist, business, student and other categories of UK visa have been unable to travel to India due to the closure of India’s borders until April 14. The mission has cautioned people of attempts to scam and spread misinformation about flights home.





Ghanashyam said in a message: “On concerns regarding travel to India, the high commission has been in touch with the Indian authorities concerned and will keep Indian citizens in the UK updated as and when new travel advisories are issued by the Government of India.”





“In the meanwhile, I request all of you not to believe in the misleading and mischievous information circulated by some elements”.





The Boris Johnson government has extended until May 31 the period of Indians whose visa has or is about to expire and are unable to return. Universities have allowed international students to stay in accommodation during the ongoing Easter vacations.





Ghanashyam added in her message that Indians should follow the advice of British health authorities, besides practising simple yoga postures and breathing exercises “to relieve stress and anxiety and make your inner river of energy work for you”.





The mission has been tweeting some yoga exercises, she said, adding: “These are also available on YouTube as ‘Yoga With Modi’”.





Consular officials have uploaded on the commission’s website a growing list of individuals and organisations offering help to Indians stranded in the UK.







