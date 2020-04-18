



New Delhi: In its continuous quest to contribute towards the fight against COVID-19, the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) has developed a contactless sanitiser dispenser which helps in preventing the spread of the infection.





"DRDO has developed a contactless sanitiser dispenser and deployed it at its HQ. The machine dispenses sanitiser for 20 seconds without any touch and helps to disinfect people entering buildings. Such machines can be provided to other agencies also," said S Joshi, Technology Advisor to DRDO Chairman.





Ministry of Defence in a statement said the unit operates without contact and is activated through an ultrasonic sensor. A single fluid nozzle with a low flow rate is used to generate aerated mist to dispense the hand rub sanitiser. This sanitises the hands with minimum wastage.





Using the atomiser, only 5-6 ml sanitiser is released for 12 seconds in one operation and it gives the full cone spray over both palms so that disinfection of hands is complete.







