Importance of Aerosol Containment Box?





There are two circular ports which allow the health worker’s hands to pass and perform the airway procedures. The acrylic/perspex material used is 50 per cent lighter thermoplastic compared to glass making it easy to handle.





The Enclosure for Aerosol Containment is useful while taking samples from a suspected patient, during intubation, observation or during treatment to completely avoid droplets and aerosols emanating from them due to cough & sneeze.





So far according to the DRDO two sizes of Aerosol Containment, Boxes are designed and developed for use by adult patients and child patients.





Why Is The Enclosure Important?



The use of the enclosure is meant to safeguard against the spread of viral contamination of COVID-19 to reach the gown, gloves, face mask, eye shield, shoes and also on the floor of the hospitals effectively safeguarding health care workers.





RCI, Hyderabad has manufactured prototype units at local industry partners at Hyderabad and a demonstration has been carried out by a team of doctors at ESI Medical College, Hyderabad.





The design is validated and accepted. The design of TBRL has been tested and qualified at PGIMER, Chandigarh.





The production of required quantities of ‘Enclosure for Intubation Procedure – Aerosol Containment Box’ is being done at industries located in Hyderabad and Chandigarh.







