



The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) has developed a new mask, N-99, in the wake of Covid-19 outbreak. The mask has five layers and has been made using Nano-Technology.





Some 10,000 masks have been made, and soon 20,000 masks will be produced per day. A few days ago, the DRDO announced that a modification in ventilators would allow one machine to support four patients at a time.





Another DRDO laboratory has also made arrangements to make 20,000 personal protective equipment (PPE). The PPE is in demand all over the country and is used by doctors and nurses, who are attending Covid suspects. This was revealed by DRDO chief Dr G Sateesh Reddy at a review meeting with Defence Minister Rajnath Singh in Delhi on Wednesday. Singh has asked all organisations under the MoD to redouble their efforts.





The Navy has put ships on standby, while the IAF has transported some 25 tons of medical supplies.







