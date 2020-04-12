



Static Testing of 3rd Stage Rocket Motor of AGNI-V DRDO signs MoU with Government of Gujarat Advanced Centre for Energetic Materials (ACEM), Nasik, successfully conducted sea level static testing of the third stage rocket motor of Agni-V on 4 March 2020.





The upgraded 3rd stage rocket motor of Agni-V ICBM undergoing static tests at DRDO





This test was conducted to qualify the propellant and evaluate the ballistic performance parameters. Various parameters, viz.,, thrust, chamber pressure, igniter pressure, temperature, strain, displacement, vibration and acoustic pressure, were validated and real-time data was recorded.





The pressure-time and thrust-time plots of the rocket motor matched exactly with the prediction. The ballistic performance parameters closely matched with the predicted values.







