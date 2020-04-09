



SRINAGAR: An encounter broke out between security forces and terrorists in the Sopore area of Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla district on Wednesday, police said.





A cordon and search operation was launched in the Arampora area of Sopore in the north Kashmir district late Tuesday night after specific information about the presence of terrorists there was received, a police official said.





He said security forces conducted searches in the area and maintained a tight cordon to prevent terrorists from fleeing.





The contact with the terrorists was established Wednesday morning after the ultras fired upon a search party of the forces, who retaliated, ensuing an encounter, the official said.





He said the gunfight was going on and further details are awaited.







