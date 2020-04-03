



Indian Navy’s Naval Dockyard in Mumbai has designed and developed its own handheld infrared-based temperature sensor for screening of personnel.





The handheld sensor gun to screen personnel at the entry gates of the yard is expected to reduce the load on security guards at the gate of the Naval dockyard.

The Navy said the instrument has been manufactured under Rs 1000 using in-house resources.





The 285-year-old Naval Dockyard of the Western Naval Command (WNC) has an average influx of around 20,000 personnel every day.





In view of Covid-19, initial screening of these personnel entering the dockyard was essential to prevent the spread of novel coronavirus within the yard and the Western Fleet. The most preliminary method to screen a probable patient is to check for body temperature by a non-contact means, the Navy said.





It said the decision to develop a sensor was done taking in consideration that the scarcity of temperature guns due to pandemic. To overcome the scarcity and requirement of large numbers, Naval Dockyard (Mumbai) has designed and developed its own handheld IR based temperature sensor with accuracy of 0.02 deg Celsius, the Navy said.



