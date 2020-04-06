



The new system which uses low pressure twin fluid, air and disinfectant liquid, technology to generate very fine mist can be carried as a backpack and also on a trolley.





Ordnance Clothing Factory Avadi has until last evening handed over 5000 face masks to the Tamil Nadu Police, and have now received order for more than 1,10,000 non surgical masks from the state police as well as DRDO. According to OFB officials, “Disposable bed linen set made by Ordnance Clothing Factory Shahjahanpur has been handed over to chief medical officer in charge Dr GP Gupta.”





Update From DRDO





Spinoffs from technologies which were developed for fire suppression application has now been successfully used by Delhi based Centre for Fire Explosive and Environment Safety (CFEES), for configuring sanitizing equipment.





With the help of its industry partner the company has developed portable sanitization equipment. This equipment will be used for spraying decontamination solution on a suspected area which consists of one per cent Hypochlorite (HYPO) solution.





The new system which uses low pressure twin fluid, air and disinfectant liquid, technology to generate very fine mist can be carried as a backpack and also on a trolley.





How Can It Help?





It has the capability to disinfect up to 3,000 square metre area.





And can be used in areas including the reception space of the hospitals, in the doctors chambers, office spaces where there is dealing with the general public, bus stations, metro and railway stations etc.





According to the DRDO, the Delhi Police has been provided with two systems and these can be made available to other agencies with the cooperation of industry partners.





Efforts By The Armed Forces





Thanks to the Indian Air Force (IAF), for helping the state governments across the country, all the medical supplies on its transport aircraft.





According to the official spokesperson of the IAF, in the last couple of days it has airlifted medical supplies and commodities from nodal points including Guwahati, Dibrugarh and Mohanbari in North Eastern region; Prayagraj, Gorakhpur, Bareilly and Agra in the Central region; and the Union Territories of J&K and Ladakh.





It has also created quarantine facilities at its bases which are in a state of readiness.





On its part the Indian Navy’s Goa Naval Area has been distributing food and other essential items to the people in distress. In coordination with the civil authorities have been distributing critical supplies to families of daily wagers, migrant labourers and low income families at Gandhinagar.





So far around 1000 kg of essential provisions to 200 families has been distributed, additionally, 600 kgs of provisions were handed over to Milind Naik, Minister for Urban Development and Social Welfare, for distribution to families in need.







