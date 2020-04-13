The Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) has advised Indian singers and musicians not to collaborate with Pakistani artistes for any projects and if anyone fails to comply strict disciplinary action will be taken. FWICE issued this warning after the collaboration between Indian musicians and Pakistani singer Rahat Fateh Ali Khan was brought to its notice.

The film body has issued a long statement which read, “We are pained to inform all members that despite being fully aware that FWICE has issued a total non-cooperation circular advising all members not to work in any manner whatsoever with all Pakistani artistes, singers and technicians, some members are blatantly violating the non-cooperation circular by working in various mode and media of entertainment like the recent instance in which our musicians have worked online with singer Rahat Fateh Ali Khan of Pakistan which is being seen online and we have been informed that more such Entertainment products and songs are being planned and made. We have to strictly inform all the members of our affiliates to kindly note that the non-cooperation circular is valid and subsisting and anyone found cooperating or working in any manner with any Pakistani artistes, singers and technicians, in any mode or media of entertainment will be subject to strict disciplinary action.





One should also realise that while the entire world is fighting against the coronavirus, Pakistan is still busy killing our soldiers on the borders. Kindly note no violation of this circular will be allowed and we are sure all members will follow our advice in their own interest".