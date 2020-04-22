



Indian Army paramilitary soldiers patrol near the site of a gun battle in Bijbehara, south of Srinagar, Indian controlled Kashmir, Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019





New Delhi: The Indian government says that the number of terrorist attacks has decreased since Jammu and Kashmir's special status was revoked in August 2019. However, recent incidents suggest that terrorist groups have intensified their activities ahead of summer in the valley.





At least four suspected terrorists were killed in an overnight encounter in the Shopian district of Indian-administered Kashmir, the Indian Army said on Wednesday.





As per information shared by the Indian Army, a fierce gun battle broke out in the village of Malhura Zanpora late on Tuesday after intelligence input about the presence of three or four terrorists in the area.





Over the past 20 days, the valley has witnessed 12 fierce encounters in which 16 terrorists were killed. Some 11 security personnel have also lost their lives in these incidents.





Last week, Indian Army chief MM Naravane visited the valley and reviewed the preparedness of security in Kashmir.





India's parliament was informed in March that only 79 terror-related incidents had occurred in Jammu and Kashmir since August 2019 when the Modi government revoked the special status of Jammu and Kashmir.







