From PPE Boxes To Surgical Masks, Indian Armed Forces' Innovations Bolster COVID Battle
Strengthening the fight against COVID-19, the Indian Army and the Indian Navy have been developing their own set of innovations and coming up with their own solutions to effectively combat the pandemic. Some of the innovations by the corps include developing an Anti-Aerosalisation box in which doctors can conduct tests without being exposed to possibly infected patients, surgical masks using 3D printers, thermal scanners, UV light hand sanitizers, and amongst others.
Anti-Aerosalisation Box
Thermal Scanners
Surgical Masks Through 3D Printing
25 Portable Multifeed Oxygen Manifolds (MOM) designed & manufactured by @indiannavy's Naval Dockyard (ND), #Vizag to be handed over to District Administration (1/2). #IndiaFightsCorona#MoDAgainstCorona@SpokespersonMoD@DefenceMinIndiahttps://t.co/VCdT8UYPMt https://t.co/TwTRvbxD2d pic.twitter.com/7mPjzFw6cc
— SpokespersonNavy (@indiannavy) April 13, 2020
Multi-Feed Oxygen Manifolds (MOM)
The Indian Navy took to twitter to share one of its innovations called the Multi-Feed Oxygen Manifolds (MOM) which can supply Oxygen to six patients at a time. "This enables critical care management to a larger number of COVID patients," tweeted the Indian Navy.
