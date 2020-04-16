



Strengthening the fight against COVID-19, the Indian Army and the Indian Navy have been developing their own set of innovations and coming up with their own solutions to effectively combat the pandemic. Some of the innovations by the corps include developing an Anti-Aerosalisation box in which doctors can conduct tests without being exposed to possibly infected patients, surgical masks using 3D printers, thermal scanners, UV light hand sanitizers, and amongst others.





Anti-Aerosalisation Box









Thermal Scanners









Surgical Masks Through 3D Printing







Multi-Feed Oxygen Manifolds (MOM)



