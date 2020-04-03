



New Delhi: A senior doctor of Delhi-based All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) has been confirmed to be infected with the coronavirus. Official sources have given information about this on Thursday. This doctor of Physiology (Physiology) Department has now been admitted to the new private ward of the hospital and all the people in contact with him are being screened and are advised to remain in isolation at home.





Giving information, official sources said that the family members of the doctor have also been screened and their samples will be examined. Simultaneously, the work of locating the people in contact has also been started. However, the source of the infection has not yet been ascertained. At the same time, official sources said that the doctor had not traveled abroad in the past.





Let us tell you that a day ago, two resident doctors of the Government Safdarjung Hospital located here were confirmed to be infected with the coronavirus. In addition, two doctors of hospitals run by the Delhi government were also confirmed to be infected with the coronavirus. According to sources, a doctor involved in the team treating the corona patients at Safdarjung Hospital has been infected while on duty.







