Fawad Chaudhry is proving to be a world-class entertainer for all and sundry on Twitter





Twitter trolled Pakistan Science and Technology Minister Fawad Chaudhry for his anti-India rant while discussing the coronavirus pandemic.







“People of #Endia lesson from #CoronaLockddow is never support political oppression how #ModiGovtFailsIndia by indefinite lockdown of #Kashmir people suffered this agony for too long not becauuse of Pendamic but because #Endia political leadership failed humanity (sic)”





Naturally, Twitter had a field day trolling him for his long-winded tweet that looked like a collection of words put together to form a random sentence.





This isn’t the first time Chaudhry has been involved in tickling Twitter’s funny bone. In February, he left netizens rather baffled on Thursday after tweeting about how "whole Pak is a thong for RSS/BJP extremists".





"Yes Inshallah @peaceforchange is safe by the grace of Allah and not only three whole Pak is a thong for RSS/BJP extremists of #Endia," read the full tweet.



