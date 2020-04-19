Villagers from surrounding areas crowd around the gunship after it made a precautionary landing





An Apache helicopter of the Indian Air Force (IAF) on Friday made a precautionary landing in a field in Punjab's Hoshiarpur district. Reports it made the precautionary landing after a warning alert in its control panels.





According to IAF sources, the chopper had taken off from Pathankot airbase but landed in the Budhwar village fields due to the technical glitch.





The pilots -- Flight Lieutenant Anoop and Flight Lieutenant Rajat -- are reported to be safe and the chopper was expected to be taken back to the airbase for technical check-up.





Snag Fixed



