New Delhi (Sputnik): Muslims across the world observed Shab-e-Barat on the night between 8-9 April, marked as the night of forgiveness or the day of atonement. But with the coronavirus pandemic raging across the world, Muslims were advised to stay indoors and prohibited from praying at mosques.





Pakistan's Prime Minister Imran Khan landed in an embarrassing situation when he extended his wishes a day late for Shab-e-Barat, a day after it was observed in his country. Shab-e-Barat is observed by Muslims who seek forgiveness for their sins.





Khan took to twitter to “request Muslims all over the world to offer prayers” on 9 April, a day after Shab-e-Barat was observed in Pakistan. But in some parts of the world it was observed on 9 April.







“I would request Muslims all over the world to offer tonight, on the occasion of Shab-e-Barat, special nuafil prayers to Allah and seek his blessings and forgiveness,” said Khan, in a now-deleted tweet.





Khan swiftly deleted the post after it triggered social media backlash and screenshots went viral. While some trolled him for being “late as usual” others slammed him for “having no knowledge of Islam”.





Another said Khan’s social media team is “equally incompetent”.



