



Serum Institute





Pune-based Serum Institute plans to start manufacturing of Oxford University's coronavirus vaccine in the next 2-3 weeks. If the human trials go well, the company hopes to bring them to the market by October. Credited with affordable pneumonia and dengue monoclonal vaccines, Serum plans to price the proposed COVID vaccine at around Rs 1,000 per dose in India. The vaccines will be manufactured at the company's facility in Pune.





However, Serum is not the only Indian company that is working on vaccine for coronavirus. Five other Indian companies are in race to make COVID vaccine. Here are the names:





Zydus Cadila





Ahmedabad-based Zydus Cadilla has one of best vaccine development infrastructure in India. The drug maker launched an accelerated research program to develop a vaccine for the novel coronavirus in February this year.





Bharat Biotech





Hyderabad-based Bharat Biotech has entered into a partnership with the University of Wisconsin Madison and US-based firm FluGen to make coronavirus vaccine for global distribution.





Indian Immunologicals Limited





Another Indian company in the foray is the Hyderabad-based Indian Immunologicals Limited (IIL). It has joined hands with Griffith University of Australia to conduct exploratory research to develop vaccine for coronavirus.





Biological E Limited





Hyderabad-based biopharma company Biological E Limited too is working on a vaccine for novel coronavirus.





Mynvax





Bangalore-based Mynvax Private Limited is adding muscle to the Indian Institute of Science's (IISc) efforts to develop vaccine. A start-up, Mynvax is reportedly testing IISc's vaccine candidates.







