



Afghanistan President – Ashraf Ghani thanked Indian PM Narendra Modi for medical and food shipments even as the war-torn nation continues to fight both coronavirus and Pakistan-sponsored terrorism.





Thank you my friend Prime Minister @narendramodi , and thank you India for providing 500K tablets of hydroxychloroquine, 100K tablets of paracetamol, and 75,000 metric tons of wheat that the first consignment of it (5,000) will reach AFG in a day or so, for the Afghan people. — Ashraf Ghani (@ashrafghani) April 20, 2020 India and Afghanistan share a special friendship, based on ties of history, geography, and culture.

For long, we have fought jointly against the scourge of terrorism. We will similarly combat COVID-19 together, with solidarity and shared resolve. @ashrafghani https://t.co/du6Rw0jvPV

— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 20, 2020



In another tweet, Ghani appreciated India for ”further commitments to supply more items including medicines and equipment as availability increases in India”.





”Thank you also for further commitments to supply more items including medicines and equipment as availability increases in India. In the difficult times of #Covid19, closer cooperation between allies and friends will prepare us better to fight this menace and save our people,” he said in another tweet.





Afghanistan is in the middle of fighting both coronavirus and terrorism. Recently, more than 30 Afghan security forces were killed in clashes with the Taliban despite the signing of the historic US-Taliban peace deal and swapping of prisoners.





The Taliban has stepped-up their attacks following a week of reduced violence in late February that led to the signing of a peace deal between the group and the US.





However, following the peace deal, attacks have greatly increased and many Afghan experts have blamed Pakistan for supporting and sponsoring the Taliban insurgents to pressurize the Afghan government into submission.



