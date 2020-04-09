



Indian Air Force is continuing its support in fight against COVID-19 wherein medical supplies are being transported to equip the State Governments and supporting agencies to combat the contagion effectively and efficiently. During the last few days, IAF airlifted essential medical supplies and commodities from nodal points to Manipur, Nagaland and Gangtok in North Eastern region and also in the Union Territories of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh.





In addition, AN-32 aircraft yesterday, airlifted personnel and 3,500 kilograms of medical equipment of ICMR from Chennai to Bhubaneshwar for setting up of testing labs and facilities in Odisha. IAF has earmarked aircraft at nodal points to airlift medical supplies and equipment at short notice to proactively support operations against COVID-19. In addition, IAF airlifted critical medical supplies to Maldives Capital Male as Operation Sanjeevani on 2nd of this month. Maldives has faced shortage of essential medical supplies as its connectivity with India- its main source of medical supplies was broken after COVID-19 lockdown.





IAF has created nine quarantine facilities of 200-300 personnel capacity each, at nodal IAF bases across the country. Air Force Command Hospital in Bangalore has been designated as the first laboratory in the IAF to undertake COVID-19 testing. To monitor the prevailing situation and provide immediate response and assistance as required, a 24x7 crisis management cell has been set up at Air Headquarters and various Command Headquarters.







