



A new study done by two Indian scientists has found that the novel coronavirus has mutated into 10 different types, with the A2a strain replacing the other strains of the virus rapidly across the world. Indian scientists say coronavirus has mutated into 10 types; A2a emerging as dominant global strain. A study conducted by Indian scientists found that the SARS-CoV-2 virus has mutated into 10 different types. The scientists found one type is emerging as the dominant strain across the world





Kolkata: A global study done by two Indian scientists has found that the novel coronavirus has mutated into 10 different types, with one of them replacing the other strains of the virus rapidly across geographical regions, including India. The A2a has emerged as the dominant strain worldwide by March-end, taking over from the other 10 types of the virus, said the study.





The study conducted by Partha Majumder and Nidhan Biswas from the National Institute of Biomedical Genomics (NIBMG), Kalyani, West Bengal, would help in the fight against COVID-19 which currently has no cure. The findings may help researchers in developing vaccines as well as determining the presence of co-existence of type A2a with other types in some regions.





The scientist analysed the genome sequence of the type A2a strain and found that a specific mutation with the strain enables the A2a virus to be highly efficient in entering human lung cells, perhaps, in larger numbers as compared to other types. According to the authors, the SARS-CoV-2 virus with A2a mutation is systematic in transmission and as a consequence, COVID-19 spread rapidly across the world.





Initially, India and many other countries received the ancestral O type from China, however, the virus acquired mutations and evolved into 10 different strains over time, and with the A2a replacing other types in most countries. This means the new 10 types have evolved from the earliest type 'O' from China.



