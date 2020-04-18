



India’s international response to the challenge posed by the COVID-19 pandemic has demonstrated her global leadership as a reliable first responder to humanitarian crises. India’s international response to COVID-19 exemplifies the continued relevance of Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam, seeing the world as one interdependent family





by Ambassador Asoke Kumar Mukerji





The COVID-19 outbreak was termed a “public health emergency of international concern” on 30 January 2020. According to the WHO, the virus originated in the city of Wuhan in China, from where it was transmitted by human travellers to several countries across the world, including India. On 26 February 2020, India supplied 15 tons of medical assistance comprising masks, gloves and other emergency medical equipment on an Indian Air Force special flight to Wuhan as a gesture of solidarity in confronting COVID-19.





The Director General of the WHO declared the global COVID-19 outbreak as a pandemic on 12 March 2020. In a statement in Parliament the External Affairs Minister conveyed that India had taken pro-active action to bring back Indian citizens from the affected countries before restrictions on international air flights to India. These included three special flights to Wuhan in China, evacuating crew and passengers from a cruise ship off Japan, and sending medical teams to assist the repatriation of thousands of Indian nationals stranded in Iran and Italy. As the Minister said, “exceptional situations require an exceptional response”.





On 15 March 2020 Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi took a major regional initiative to speak with the leaders of all SAARC countries through video conference. During this meeting, India announced five specific measures to prevent such infections from spreading across South Asia.



