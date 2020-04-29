



Jammu: The Jammu and Kashmir Police has organised functions across the Union Territory to express its solidarity with COVID-19 frontline workers and during the events followed all guidelines, including social distancing, officials said.





The biggest of the functions was organised at the lawns of the police headquarters at Jammu and it was led by Director General of Police (DGP) Dilbagh Singh, they said.





Singh expressed solidarity with fellow police personnel, doctors, paramedics, municipal workers and other COVID-19 workers who are fighting the pandemic.





Senior officials attended the function here along with doctors, nurses and paramedics from the police hospital, Jammu, the officials said.





They also expressed solidarity with sub-inspector Harjit Singh who was attacked during COVID-19 duty in Punjab.





The solidarity functions were held by district police and armed police units at their respective locations across J&K, they said.







