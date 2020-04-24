



NEW DELHI: External affairs minister S Jaishankar on Thursday held telephonic conversation with US secretary of state Mike Pompeo, Russian foreign minister Sergey Lavrov and his Brazilian counterpart Ernesto Araújo, broadly focusing on ways to effectively deal with the coronavirus pandemic that has killed over 180,000 people globally.





Jaishankar also held telephonic talks with Oman's foreign minister Yusuf Alawi and his Saudi counterpart Prince Saud al-Faisal and thanked both of them for taking care of the Indian community living in their countries.





About his talks with Pompeo, the external affairs minister said he exchanged views with the US Secretary of State on the situation in Afghanistan besides discussing the coronavirus crisis.







"Nice to hear from @SecPompeo of #UnitedStates. Discussed our #coronavirus responses and the importance of international cooperation. Working closely on its implications and consequences. Also exchanged views on the Afghanistan situation," Jaishankar tweeted.





It is not known whether the issue of US President Donald Trump's executive order temporarily halting immigration into the US for 60 days figured in the conversation.





About his talks with Lavrov, Jaishankar said the two sides discussed about the forthcoming meeting of the foreign ministers of the BRICS countries as well as situation in Afghanistan.





"Good to speak with FM Sergey Lavrov of #Russia. Discussed the forthcoming #BRICS Foreign Ministers Meeting. Also reviewed recent developments pertaining to Afghanistan. Our cooperation on #coronavirus reflects our special friendship," he tweeted.





The BRICS (Brazil-Russia-India-China-South Africa) is also an influential bloc which represents over 3.6 billion people, or half of the world population and have a combined GDP of USD 16.6 trillion. All the BRICS member nations are reeling under the pandemic.





In another tweet, Jaishankar described his talks with the Brazilian Foreign Minister as "productive" adding they review implementation of decisions taken during President Jair Bolsonaro's visit here earlier this year.





About his talks with Prince Faisal, the external affairs minister said it was a "warm conversation" and that India will remain a reliable partner of the Gulf nation.





"Appreciated the very warm conversation with HH Prince Faisal, FM of #SaudiArabia. Thanked him for taking care of the Indian community there. Discussed our shared interest in ensuring health and food security. India will remain a reliable partner," he said.





In another tweet, Jaishankar said he was very pleased to speak to Oman's foreign minister Alawi.





"Very pleased to speak with FM Yusuf Alawi. Appreciated #Oman's taking care of the Indian community there. As trusted partners, assured him of India's support in the collective fight against #coronavirus," Jaishankar said.







