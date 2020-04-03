Chinese President Jinping with WHO President Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus





Japanese Deputy Vice President Aso Taro told reporters the World Health Organization should change its name to the Chinese Health Organization





Pro-Taiwan Japanese politician Aso Taro blasted the World Health Organization for bowing to China and excluding Taiwan as a member state. Speaking to Japanese lawmakers, Aso Taro, the deputy prime minister, said the WHO should change its name to the “CHO,” or China Health Organization.





Taro said being excluded from the global health body, Taiwan was driven to become a world leader in combating the coronavirus. The coronavirus pandemic has led to the postponement of the 2020 Olympics in Japan.





Speaking in Japan’s parliament, the country’s deputy prime minister levelled fresh criticism against China. Although the details are murky, the WHO’s previous director-general was a Chinese national and at the time, there were complaints all around. The current petition has gathered 500,000 signatures. People think the World Health Organization should change its name. It shouldn’t be called the WHO. It should be renamed the CHO. This appeal is truly resonating with the people.







