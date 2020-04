The Smart World & Communication Business of L&T Construction has secured a large order from the Indian Army to establish a first-of-its-kind, state-of-the-art Unified Network Management System to Manage, Support and Operate the countrywide Armed Forces Network under the Network for Spectrum (NFS).





"This is an extremely crucial and sensitive project for the Ministry of Defence and we are proud that the Ministry has reposed their faith in our technical, engineering and solutioning capabilities to execute this project," said Mr. S N Subrahmanyan - CEO & Managing Director, Larsen & Toubro. "It involves creating a centralized network monitoring, management and control system for all the seven layers under NFS which interconnects 414 Defence stations," he added, describing the scope of the mandate.





The project involves the creation of a resilient Cloud based IT infrastructure on Infrastructure as a service (IAAS) model. The scope also includes Next Generation Operations System and Software (NGOSS) based Unified Network Management System, Eight Network Operations Centres (NOCs) consisting of National NOCs, Disaster Recovery NOCs, Regional NOCs, Security Operation Centres, Tier III Data Centres and Training Infrastructure. The facilities under this project will allow real time monitoring of the complete IT network backbone of the Indian army and provide complete visibility of deployed Network assets, leading to optimal utilization of resources.





The project is to be implemented in 18 months followed by 3 years of warranty and 7 years of AMC during which L&T will provide Managed Maintenance Services including SLA monitoring, service impact analysis and root cause analysis for the countrywide Armed Force Next Generation Network.