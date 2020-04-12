Lightweight Integrated Aircrew Helmet for Sukhoi Su-30, MiG-21 "Bison", MiG-29 and Mirage-2000 with EMI/EMC complied pre-amplifier





Wind blast test on lightweight integrated aircrew helmet and pressure breathing oxygen mask for pilots





The integrated helmet-mask assembly has been designed to primarily incorporate Helmet Mounted Display and Sight (HMDS) as per user requirement and was subjected to open jet wind blast test at 600 KEAS at DGA, CEAT, France as per MiL 29591/1(AS). The integrated helmet with internally retractable dual polycarbonate visor system (with EMI/EMC complied pre-amplifier meeting RS-03 test) and pressure breathing oxygen mask has been developed by Defence Bio-Engineering & Electro Medical Laboratory (DEBEL), Bangalore, against specific QRs issued by Indian Air Force.





The helmet-mask assembly was subjected to eight different profiles and has successfully withstood all the tests thereby proving the integrity of Helmet-Mask assembly during ejection. The team led by Dr R Indushekar, Sc ‘F’, DEBEL with representatives of Air HQ (Flying Clothing Cell), Regional Centre for Military Airworthiness (A/C), Director General Air Quality Assurance (DGAQA), Institute of Aerospace Medicine (IAM), Aircraft and Systems Testing Establishment (ASTE) and development partners from industries M/s Shakti Enterprises and M/s Vega Aviation participated in the successfully tests. The data obtained from 3-axes head accelerometer, eye pressure sensors, mouth sensor and bending moment and tensile force transducers in the neck (C1 & C7), was analysed by IAM as per the AGARD technique met the neck injury criteria.







