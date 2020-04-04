



Disposed Pakistan spinner Danish Kaneria has urged former Indian cricketing superstars – Yuvraj Singh and Harbhajan Singh to help the minorities in Pakistan





Kaneria, the second Hindu cricketer after Anil Dalpat to represent Pakistan in international cricket requested Yuvraj and Harbhajan to make a video to help the minorities in Pakistan as the Coronavirus pandemic rages on.





“I request @YUVSTRONG12 and @harbhajan_singh to make a video for the minorities living in Pakistan as well. They need your help in this moment of #coronacrisis. People can donate here at,” Kaneria wrote on the social media platform.





Earlier, as reported by Indian News Agency, ANI, Pakistan continues to discriminate against minorities in the Islamic Republic. The country’s Hindus and Christian minorities are not being given food supplies by authorities, saying they are meant for the Muslims, reports the ANI.





Thousand of people gathered at Karachi’s Rehrri Ghoth to receive assistance including ration and other daily essentials. However, people belonging to the Hindu community were told to go back since the rations were only meant for Muslims – a person stated.





Hindus in Pakistan form a mere 1.6% of the country’s population. The minority Hindu community is subjected to widespread discrimination and are often denied basic human rights. Under international pressure and global outcry over the condition of the minorities in Pakistan, Islamabad last year decided to restore over 400 Hindu temples, reports the ANI.





Agencies



