



Amid the nationwide lockdown due to deadly coronavirus pandemic, National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval has ordered a post-COVID-19 national security study





Amid the nationwide lockdown due to deadly coronavirus pandemic, National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval has ordered a post-COVID-19 national security study. NSA Doval has constituted three teams under three deputy NSAs to produce documents post-study to Prime Minister Narendra Modi.





The post-COVID-19 report will mainly study the possible situation of the country after the lockdown ends. It will focus on the economic impact of COVID-19 and on social harmony. A separate study will also be made to study countries such as China, Pakistan and how are they coping with the COVID-19 situation. Also, various wargaming scenarios will be looked after for the post lockdown period. Lastly, a comprehensive road map will be presented to the PM in the reports.



