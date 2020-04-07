



New Delhi: Nuclear power plants of 7,000 megawatt (MW) capacity are currently under various phases of construction in the country, according to data shared by power minister R K Singh in parliament recently.





The plants under construction include Unit 3, 4 and 5 of Kudankulam Nuclear Power Project of 3,000 MW capacity and a 500 MW capacity Prototype Fast Breeder Reactor in Tamil Nadu. Apart from this, there are two upcoming 1,400 MW capacity nuclear power plants including Kakrapar Atomic Power Plant in Gujarat and the Rajasthan Atomic Power Station.





A 700 MW project, Gorakhpur Nuclear Power Plant, has also been planned on a 560 hectare area situated west of Gorakhpur village in Fatehabad district of Haryana.





India is planning to add around 20,000 Mw nuclear power generation capacity over the next decade, K N Vyas, Secretary, Department of Atomic Energy and Chairman, Atomic Energy Regulatory Commission had said in October 2019.





In the current financial year, total investment by the central Public Sector Undertakings under the Department of Atomic Energy is likely to stand at Rs 14,851 crore. State-owned Nuclear Power Corporation of India will alone account for 98 per cent of that planned spending.







