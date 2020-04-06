



The deadly coronavirus pandemic had stirred up the worst global crisis since World War II, he also said





A Pakistan Senator from Prime Minister Imran Khan's People's Party has urged the United Nations to form a high-powered commission to prove whether the COVID-19 was man-made or a naturally grown virus.





The Senator and former Interior Minister, Rehman Malik wrote a letter to UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres on Saturday and made public in a video press conference. He proposed the commission formation under the UN Convention on Biological Weapons, 1975.





The commission should present its report to Guterres in three months, Malik said adding that its ''terms of reference'' (ToR) should include recommendations to prevent future breakouts of such viruses, and international standards for coordination in case of a breakout.





Pakistan has so far recorded 2,708 coronavirus cases with 40 deaths. While 130 others have recovered so far.





Punjab -- the hotspot of the viral infection in Pakistan -- reported a total of 1,072 cases, followed by Sindh at 839, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa 343, Baluchistan 175, Gilgit-Baltistan 193, Islamabad 75 and 11 cases in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK).







