A political activist from Pakistan occupied Kashmir (PoK) has alleged that Pakistan has been regularly violating ceasefire at the Line of Control these days to infiltrate terrorists into Kashmir valley amid COVID-19 spread. He says that Pakistan has upped violence along the border to hide its incompetence at handling Coronavirus spread and wants to divert people's attention.





Amjad Ayub Mirza, a political activist and author based in Glasgow also said that It is Pakistan, which is responsible for ceasefire violation. We, the people of PoK are aware of this fact that always Pakistan initiates a ceasefire violation to which India retaliates.





The activist said that like always, this time too, the ceasefire violation was started by Pakistan which created problems for locals, even in the areas of Jammu that do not even come in the jurisdiction of the ceasefire line.







