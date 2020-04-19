



Srinagar: Army chief General MM Naravane said during a visit to the frontier district of Kupwara in northern Kashmir on Friday that Pakistan was exporting terrorism even in the time of coronavirus pandemic. He said the onus of maintaining peace was on Pakistan since it had been fomenting trouble in India from across the border.





“It is very unfortunate that at a time when the whole world and India are fighting the menace of this pandemic, the neighbour continues to try to foment trouble,” Naravane told media persons in Kupwara. “We are busy not only in helping our own citizens but rest of the world by sending out medical teams and even exporting medicines, and on the other hand Pakistan is only exporting terror.”





In Kupwara, which falls along the line of control, three civilians were killed in an exchange of fire between the armies of the two countries recently. On April 1, the army managed to foil an infiltration attempt in which five infiltrators and five army men, including a junior commissioned officer, were killed.





“The infiltration attempt was made in very difficult conditions with snowfall and the area from which they came, it would not have been possible without the active support and collusion of Pakistani Army,” said Naravane. The army chief complimented the army men for maintaining high morale across the country, especially in J&K, Northeast and western borders.





Meanwhile, the armed forces killed four militants in two separate encounters in Shopian of southern Kashmir and Kishtwar of Jammu on Friday. Themilitants were identified as Basharat Hussain and Ashiq Hussain, both residents of Tander in Dachan.







