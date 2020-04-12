



After the Indian Army pounded positions in Pakistan, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) accused the Indian Army of resorting to unprovoked firing along the Line of Control (LoC) and injuring civilians.





Pakistan’s military media wing – ISPR said Indian troops used artillery and heavy mortars in the Sharda, Dhudnial and Shahkot Sectors along the LOC and intentionally attacked civilian population in Bessan Wali and Chhari villages.





“Pakistan Army troops responded effectively with matching calibre and targeted those Indian Army posts which initiated fire,” ISPR said. “In 2020, the Indian Army committed 708 Ceasefire Violations so far, in which 2 citizens embraced Shahadat while 42 sustained injuries.”





Indian media reports – the Indian Army said they have aggressively retaliated to unprovoked ceasefire violations by Pakistan by targeting terror launch pads and ammunition storage across the border.





“India has carried out precision targeting of gun areas, terrorist launch pads and ammunition in response to unprovoked ceasefire violations by Pakistan in Keran sector of Kupwara district. There have been reports of heavy damage on their (Pakistan side), an Indian Army defence spokesperson said.





The exchange has erupted five days after five Indian Special Forces soldiers were killed in a major high altitude encounter in Kupwara sector of Jammu and Kashmir. The Indian Army has released the drone footage of the retaliation.







