



Until April 25th, Pakistan will have lesser cases than Europe, the report said and added that the government would increase the testing capability daily at the cost of $366 million





The Pakistan government on Saturday said that by April 25, 2020, the country may have 50,000 COVID-19 positive cases.





In its report on National Action Plan against Corona to the Supreme Court, the government said 41,000 to be normal cases, 7,000 to be critical and 2,500 to be extremely critical.





This is an assessment and not the final word, the government told the SC.





Until April 25th, Pakistan will have lesser cases than Europe, the report said and added that the government would increase the testing capability daily at the cost of $366 million.





The government has also come up with an emergency health action plan and coronavirus prevention guidelines with the help of provinces and other organisations, the government told the apex court.





A Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) has been formulated for the screening of passengers arriving from abroad and to bury those who succumbed to the deadly virus.





A campaign for prevention from the virus was already underway.





From airports and other entry points, 222 suspected cases of coronavirus have been identified, the report said. Pakistan also has set up screening counters at all airport entry points and imposed an emergency along its borders of with Iran.





A 300-bed quarantine centre has been built in the capital along with four hospitals with 154 isolation wards.





154 districts in the country have the isolation wards to keep suspected patients, the report added.







