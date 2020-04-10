



Pakistan media quoting a statement from the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) has claimed that the Paramilitary forces of the country carried out intelligence-based operations (IBO) in the remote Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa’s tribal areas and eliminated seven terrorists.





“Security forces conducted two separate operations during the last 24 hours on confirmed information of terrorist hideouts in North Waziristan and Mohmand. Seven terrorists killed during these IBOs,” the ISPR said.





According to the ISPR, Pakistan soldiers during an intelligence-based operation in Idel Khel – a small village in North Waziristan – killed four terrorists and recovered arms and ammunition. “Four terrorists were killed while trying to escape the cordon. A cache of arms and ammunition were also recovered.”





In another operation on a terrorist hideout in Mohmand, the ISPR said three terrorists were killed and “IEDs night vision sights, extremist literature, and Indian origin medicines recovered.”





Earlier, a member of the Pashtun Tahafuz Movement (PTM) stated that Pakistani defence establishment including its powerful Army and spy agency – the ISI have been supporting the Taliban and using them against India and Afghanistan.





Mustafa Miakheil said that hundreds of madrasas exist in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa where the Taliban gets training under the patronage of the Pakistani Army.





“Many madrasas are located in Peshawar like the Haqqani madrasa, where some 10 lakh people come to study. When they come out, they engage in terror activities in Kashmir and Kabul. In Pakistan, there are 400 big madrasas. Every year, 200 to 300 Taliban passed out from each madrasa. Who is sponsoring them? It is the army!” Miakheil said.





The Pakistan Army claims to have launched operations against the Taliban in Federally Administered Tribal Areas and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in the war against terror. However, innocent people are being targeted while the Taliban remains scot-free, the activist said.





“The situation there (Khyber Pakhtunkhwa) is very bad. There are no media. We don’t get our rights as Pakistan do not consider as its citizen. We say that we are Pakistanis; they say no, you are `traitors’. We say that we love this country, but they don’t believe us. This has been continuing for the past 70 years. Pakistan Army has killed some 70,000 people in the tribal areas. It bombarded our houses. Everything is destroyed there,” he added.







