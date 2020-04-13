



The two boats may have crossed the maritime boundary line





An Indian fisherman was injured on Sunday evening after personnel of the Pakistan Marines opened fire on two boats near the international maritime boundary line (IMBL) in the Arabian Sea off the coast of Okha in Gujarat, police said.





The two fishing boats from Okha in Devbhumi Dwarka district might have crossed the IMBL on Sunday evening, after which Pakistan Marines personnel fired at them, injuring one fisherman, Devbhumi Dwarka Superintendent of Police of Rohan Anand said.





"The two boats might have crossed the IMBL, and they had an interface with Pakistan Marines, which fired upon them. From whatever information we have received, a fisherman got injured in the firing," Anand said.





"The fishermen made a distress call to the Indian Coast Guard on their radio sets. The ICG contacted their Pakistani counterparts through their normal channel of communication. Pakistan Marines confirmed they had apprehended the two boats. Following this, the ICG sent its ship 'Arinjay' to escort the two boats back," he said.





The incident comes two days after India retaliated against unprovoked ceasefire violations by Pakistan with targeted artillery strikes on terror camps across the LoC, and a week after five Indian soldiers were martyred after engaging infiltrators crossing the LoC.





The Gujarat government on Saturday gave permission to the fishing industry to operate amid the national coronavirus lockdown.







