Karachi SHO Sharafat Khan assaulted by worshipers congregating for Friday prayers in Karachi's Haqqani mosque. Despite the Coronavirus lockdown some local imams gather people and create such issues for police. pic.twitter.com/1EnpUFwT29 April 10, 2020

In spite of ban, religious preachers in Pakistan are asking people to come out for Friday prayers. In a video going viral on social media, a woman police officer is being assaulted by worshippers outside the Haqqani Mosque in Karachi.





​The police officer was attacked after she raised objections to the crowd gathered outside the mosque. A council of Pakistan’s Muslim Scholars had urged people to follow the government orders to restrict congregational prayers amid the spread of COVID-19 across the country.





"People should follow social distancing protocols and pray at home instead of joining large Friday prayer congregations," the council said in a statement.





The assault on the police official is the second such incidence of violence. Last Friday, in Karachis’s Liaquatabad district, people attacked police with stones when they tried to disperse a religious gathering.





Most Muslim-majority countries like Saudi Arabia, Iran, the United Arab Emirates, Kuwait, Turkey, Syria and others have suspended collective prayers to contain the spread of COVID-19.





Pakistan is under a partial lockdown limited to some cities and provinces. The country has so far recorded 4,700 positive cases and 68 deaths.







