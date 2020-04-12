



ISLAMABAD: Condemning the recent unprovoked ceasefire violation by the Indian occupation forces along the Line of Control (LoC), Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Saturday said that the world must take notice of New Delhi’s belligerent behaviour, ARY News reported.





Talking to journalists, FM Qureshi said that the ceasefire violations by Indian troops at LoC were increasing with each passing day.





At a time when the entire world was indulge in preventing the spread of the novel coronavirus and trying to keep the economy running, India was busy in changing the demographic structure of the Occupied Kashmir.





Earlier today, Indian troops had resorted to unprovoked ceasefire violations during last 24 hours using artillery and heavy mortars in Sharda, Dhudnial and Shahkot Sectors along Line of Control (LOC), read an ISPR statement.





The inter-services public relations office had said that the Indian side deliberately targeted civilian population.





Due to Indian Army’s indiscriminate fire of heavy weapons at Bessan Wali and Chhari villages situated alongside the border, four innocent civilians including a 15 year old girl had sustained serious injuries.





Pakistan Army troops had responded effectively with matching calibre targeting Indian Army posts which initiated aggression.







