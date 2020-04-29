



According to the 193-page report, social media accounts, with their locations tracked to Pakistan, have been promoting misinformation campaign in the Arab world with anti-India hashtags.





New Delhi: In what underlines Pakistan's dubious designs to spread hatred against India in the Islamic world, an Open-Source intelligence (OSINT) report has shown how Pakistan based social media accounts are promoting anti-India hashtags in the Arab world.





The 193-page report titled Anti-India Campaign in Arab Countries is published by one INNEFU Labs, an 'Information Security R&D startup', and has analysed how misinformation and fake news is being used to create an anti-India narrative in a bid to portray the non-existent 'Islamophobia in India'.







The propaganda is being vociferously driven by Pakistan-based social media accounts in countries such as Bahrain, Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, and Oman.





"While the campaign is said to be working in the Arab countries against India, the GPS location of the tweets revealed that Pakistan is one of the key origins of the chatter along with India," the report cites.





Interestingly enough, the accounts 'were actually created by Pakistan based ISF army of Bots/trolls'. "They not only created the hashtag but also asked the troll army to make it a trend," the report said.





According to the report, the anti-India campaign focuses on two points- 'victimisation of Muslims in India by Indians' and 'victimisation of Muslims in the aforementioned countries by Indians'.





Pakistan's Anti-India Hashtag Weapons Against India:



With a detailed list of influential social media accounts on Twitter and Facebook, the report says that prominent anti-India hashtags such as #RSS_KillingMuslims and #HindutvaVsArabWorld are being shared extensively in the Arab propaganda design.





The other hashtags include - #HindutvaVsArabWorld, #Islamophobia_In_India, #ModiHitler, #Modi_terrorist, #RSS_killingMuslims, #TimeToBoycottIndia, #Bjp_Terroritst, #shameonModi





How Pakistan ran its campaign to malign India in the Arab world: (Excerpts of the report)





1. The campaign began with Pakistan-based accounts blaming Indians and Indians in Arab countries as “islamophobic”. A range of hashtags was used to peddle the campaign as a result of which #Islamophobia_in_India was trending in Dubai.

2. The hashtag and the whole anti-India campaign began with Abidi Zahrani requested followers to list all Hindus who are working in GCC and spreading hate against Islam, Muslims or Prophet Mohammed (PBUH). He also used the tag #Send_Hindutva_Back_home.

3. While the campaign is said to be working in the Arab countries against India, the GPS location of the tweets revealed that Pakistan is one of the key origins of the chatter along with India.

4. Other Pakistan-based news media outlets, journalists, and other influencers fuelling anti-India campaign are Haqeeqat TV, ISF Pakistan, Shafqat Ch to name a few.

5. The hashtag #RSS_KillingMuslims which is being shared extensively in the Arab propaganda was actually created by Pakistan based ISF army of Bots/trolls.

6. 6493 new accounts which are largely part of the Bot and Troll family to intensify the whole Arab V/S India campaign were created in the last 15 days.

7. Prominent Indian influencers of the anti-Indian narrative are Ali Sohrab (UP journalist charged with sedition and hate speech) and MD Asif Khan (an active Islamist influencer based in India).







