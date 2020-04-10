



NEW DELHI: Indian Navy Chief Admiral Karambir Singh has said that efforts have to be made to ensure that the force’s operational assets, especially ships and submarines, remain free from the coronavirus, even as he pointed out that physical distancing is a “challenge” onboard these vessels.





The navy chief’s remarks were made in a video message on tackling the coronavirus outbreak to the force’s personnel, coming in the backdrop of the US Navy grappling with several coronavirus cases of its sailors. A US navy aircraft carrier, USS Theodore Roosevelt, had witnessed several of its sailors being infected by the coronavirus, and later the commanding officer, Captain Brett Crozier being fired for his letter to his seniors demanding help.





Meanwhile, the Navy Chief while speaking on the way ahead, said that the focus has to be on creating alternate areas for mass isolation and quarantine. Other key areas will be supporting cross-state movement of essential supplies via sea and air routes and quick response teams for contact tracing within the naval community.





He also said that operational readiness is a priority. While explaining that the navy must prepare for the worst, some more focus areas will be large scale disinfection of public areas and preparing makeshift vehicles for medical support.





Singh added that the navy has to look at ways to actively support the national effort to tackle the coronavirus outbreak. Highlighting some of the navy’s inventions such as handheld temperature measurer and multi-feed oxygen systems, he said, “we have shown that we can improvise and innovate, no matter the challenge.”





He also said that the navy will have to “redouble” its efforts to ensure that its personnel and their families remain safe. “We are really the last bastion in the national effort against the pandemic. Caregivers cannot afford to become care seekers,” he said.





“Each and every one has put their shoulder to the wheel in this trying time...The challenge is only likely to intensify in the days and weeks ahead...It can no longer be business as usual. We have to take certain concrete measures to make sure that we are geared and prepared to tackle the full onslaught of the virus,” he said.





He also said that the danger is imminent and unprecedented. He added that the navy has taken certain measures such as stopping recruitment, training, freezing movements, transfers and work, except those relating to national security, health and essential services.





While appreciating the navy’s efforts, he said that the force has setup corona care centres and quarantine facilities within a short time and requisitioned medical supplies. He added that ships and aircraft are on standby to support Indian Ocean Region nations and island territories. He said that the navy has ferried fuel barges to the Andaman & Nicobar Islands. The navy’s local units are also helping out.







